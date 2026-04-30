Essa Suleiman, 45, a Somalia-born British national, was arrested by Metropolitan Police after allegedly stabbing two Jewish men in Golders Green, North London, yesterday. The victims, aged 34 and 76, were treated at the scene before being rushed to the hospital. Suleiman, known for a history of serious violence and mental health issues, triggered a lockdown in the suburb during the brief four-minute attack.

Suspects Troubled History

Suleiman, a Somali translator who came to the UK legally as a child in the 1990s, was previously monitored by the government’s Prevent counter-terror programme. He was referred in 2020 but was removed from the programme later that year. Police confirmed an ongoing investigation into his background and motives for the attack.

Political Leaders Condemn Attack

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the stabbing an “appalling” terrorist act targeting the Jewish community. The Prime Minister described it as “not a one-off,” highlighting the fear felt by Jews across the UK and condemning calls for terrorism at recent pro-Palestine marches.

Community Volunteers Intervene

Shomrim, a Jewish volunteer security group, helped detain Suleiman by using a vehicle to immobilise him until armed police arrived. One victim, Moshe Shine, was attacked at a bus stop while waiting to go home.

Public Demand Accountability

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley confirmed Suleiman’s arrest on suspicion of attempted murder. He was heckled by members of the Jewish community demanding police accountability. The investigation continues amid local tensions and safety concerns.