Barnet Stabbing Declared Terror Attack as Suspect Held

Metropolitan Police and Counter Terrorism Policing London are investigating a stabbing attack on Highfield Avenue, Barnet, London, which has now been officially declared a terrorist incident. The attack occurred at 11:16am today, leaving two men aged 76 and 34 seriously wounded and receiving hospital treatment. Officers who responded were also attacked, leading to the Tasering and arrest of a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing to determine motives, including a possible link to targeting the Jewish community.

Police And Public Response

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor praised the bravery of both police officers and members of the public who responded swiftly. The suspect was subdued on scene after a confrontation with officers.

Counter Terrorism Leads Inquiry

Specialised Counter Terrorism units are collaborating closely with the Metropolitan Police and security services to gather intelligence and rapidly advance the investigation.

Community Impact And Vigilance

The attack has heightened concerns among the Jewish community and the broader public. Authorities are mobilising extra support and urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help safeguard communities.