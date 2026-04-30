Fulham Murder Investigation After Woman Dies From Head Injuries

Police have launched a murder investigation in Fulham after a woman in her 40s was found with critical head injuries and later died. Officers responded to a home in Tyrawley Road near Eel Brook Common at 1.10am on Thursday, April 30, where ambulance paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene. A 45-year-old man, believed to be known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Victim And Suspect Known

The Metropolitan Police believe the suspect and victim were known to each other, offering a potential line of enquiry as detectives work to understand the circumstances surrounding the death.

Family Support And Community Reassurance

The victim’s next-of-kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers. Scotland Yard has increased patrols in the area to reassure local residents following the incident.

Detective Appeal For Information

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has sadly died. We have launched a murder investigation and my detectives will be working round-the-clock to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident,” said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley. “I would ask that anyone who has information that might be relevant to our enquiries contacts the police.”

How To Help the Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101, quoting CAD 331/30APR26, or to report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.