Somali Man Arrested After Golders Green Knife Attack on Jewish Men

Police have confirmed that the suspect arrested following the knife attack on two Jewish men in Golders Green, north London, is a 45-year-old Somali man. The attack took place on April 29 and is linked to an earlier incident in south-east London.

Linked Altercation In Se1

Detectives are investigating a related altercation reported at 8:50am on Wednesday in Great Dover Street, SE1. The same suspect, reportedly armed with a knife, clashed with an occupant at the address, who sustained minor injuries. Police responded within six minutes but initially failed to locate the suspect.

Taser Used To Detain Suspect

The suspect was subsequently detained in Golders Green after attempting to stab police officers and was subdued with a Taser. Officers and Shomrim volunteers worked quickly to take the man into custody.

Victims Named And Stable

The two victims, aged 76 and 34, are members of the orthodox Jewish community. They have been identified as Nachman Moshe ben Chaya Sarah and Moshe Ben Baila and are reported to be in stable condition. Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis issued a public statement praying for their swift recovery.

Community Response

Shomrim officials described the attack and praised their rapid response that helped detain the suspect before police arrival. Emergency medical charity Hatzola treated the two stab victims at the scene.