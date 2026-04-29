Kent Police have dismantled two county line drug networks in Medway, sentencing four dealers after a lengthy investigation that uncovered crack cocaine, heroin, and large amounts of cash in Rochester.
Massive Drug Cache Seized
The probe began in 2023 when officers visiting a Rochester property found Georgie Wiltshire, Hayden Reed, and Jamie Cordell. A search revealed 125 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, multiple deal bags, digital scales, tick lists, and £6,000 in cash. All three were arrested and charged with drug supply.
Ongoing Supply Exposed
Further phone data analysis revealed thousands of messages linking the trio to drug users across Medway under the name Alfie line. While on bail, Cordell was caught continuing activities with Jamal Robinson, who was later arrested in Chatham with a burner phone used for dealing.
Sentences Handed Down
- Jamie Cordell, 20, Birmingham – 4 years 3 months in prison
- Jamal Robinson, 25, Birmingham – 3 years 9 months in prison
- Hayden Reed, 23, Gillingham – 2 years suspended jail
- Georgie Wiltshire, 21, Rochester – 2 years 7 months in prison
Police Praise Investigation
“Mobile phones promoted drugs and arranged deliveries, which ultimately helped us pinpoint the offenders,” said Detective Constable James Lakin. “Cordell chose to continue dealing despite bail and has now faced the consequences. This case shows we will relentlessly target those profiting from drugs in our communities.”