Kent Police have dismantled two county line drug networks in Medway, sentencing four dealers after a lengthy investigation that uncovered crack cocaine, heroin, and large amounts of cash in Rochester.

Massive Drug Cache Seized

The probe began in 2023 when officers visiting a Rochester property found Georgie Wiltshire, Hayden Reed, and Jamie Cordell. A search revealed 125 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, multiple deal bags, digital scales, tick lists, and £6,000 in cash. All three were arrested and charged with drug supply.

Ongoing Supply Exposed

Further phone data analysis revealed thousands of messages linking the trio to drug users across Medway under the name Alfie line. While on bail, Cordell was caught continuing activities with Jamal Robinson, who was later arrested in Chatham with a burner phone used for dealing.

Sentences Handed Down

Jamie Cordell, 20, Birmingham – 4 years 3 months in prison

Jamal Robinson, 25, Birmingham – 3 years 9 months in prison

Hayden Reed, 23, Gillingham – 2 years suspended jail

Georgie Wiltshire, 21, Rochester – 2 years 7 months in prison

Police Praise Investigation