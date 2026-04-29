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ASSET RECOVERY Sheffield Drug Trafficker Ordered to Repay £14,600 for Designer Clothes

Sheffield Drug Trafficker Ordered to Repay £14,600 for Designer Clothes

Jordan Corrigan, 31, of Homestead Road in Sheffield, has been ordered to repay £14,600 following a confiscation order linked to his drug trafficking convictions. The order was issued after South Yorkshire Police’s Asset Recovery Team traced designer shoes, jackets, and bucket hats bought with criminal profits. Corrigan was jailed for seven years and five months in February 2025 for drug offences.

Confiscation Order Issued

The confiscation order targets illegal profits used to purchase high-end clothing, with Corrigan given three months to pay the sum. The move is part of South Yorkshire Police’s wider efforts to reclaim criminal assets through their Economic Crime Unit.

Police Call For Public Help

Laura Hough, Head of Asset Recovery, urged the public to report suspicious behaviour. She said, “Have you noticed someone suddenly wearing designer clothes or buying a second car without an obvious income? They may be funding this life illegally. Please report concerns to us or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Ongoing Asset Recovery Work

South Yorkshire Police revealed that more than £65,000 has so far been identified for repayment into the criminal justice system through similar asset recovery cases in 2026, illustrating a firm crackdown on offenders’ illicit gains.

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