Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SAFETY ALERT West Midlands Metro Warns Drivers Over Tram Track Dangers

West Midlands Metro Warns Drivers Over Tram Track Dangers

West Midlands Metro has issued a fresh safety warning to motorists driving near tram lines across the region. The operator highlighted ongoing risks after drivers continued to enter tram tracks illegally, posing dangers to themselves, tram passengers, and other road users.

Illegal Tram Track Access

West Midlands Metro emphasises that ignoring road signs and signals to drive onto tramways is not only illegal but could lead to serious consequences, including costly vehicle damage and prosecution. The operator works closely with police to investigate all incidents involving trams and other vehicles on its network.

Strong Enforcement Measures

Anthony Stanley, Head of Operations and Safety, warned that careless behaviour could result in disqualification, fines, or community orders. He cited a case near St Chad’s tram stop where a driver was banned for 22 months and penalised for drink driving after entering tram tracks.

Tram Safety Risks

Stanley also reminded drivers that trams have a “swept path” wider than the track width, making parking close to tram lines dangerous and a cause of service delays. Removal of stranded vehicles disrupts the network and endangers passengers.

Ongoing Safety Investments

West Midlands Metro continues to enhance safety across its expanding route, including CCTV upgrades, underscoring its commitment to protecting customers and staff. The operator urges all motorists to respect signage and stay clear of tramways to avoid hazards and interruptions.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Assault Probe Underway After Incident at Ramsgate Texaco Petrol Station

FORECOURT ATTACK Assault Probe Underway After Incident at Ramsgate Texaco Petrol Station

UK News
Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

COURT DRAMA Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

UK News
Digger Ram Raid Steals ATM from Co-op in Sutton, Police Seek Witnesses

POLICE APPEAL Digger Ram Raid Steals ATM from Co-op in Sutton, Police Seek Witnesses

UK News
Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

IN COURT Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

UK News
Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

SENTANCE OUTRAGE Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

UK News
Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

UK News
Witnesses Are Being Sought Following A Serious Assault In Maidstone

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Clockwise Closed Between J4-J6 After Serious A21 Collision in Kent

Travel News, UK News
Ebbw Vale Dealer Jailed for Supplying Nine Ounces of Cocaine Weekly

DRUGS BUST Ebbw Vale Dealer Jailed for Supplying Nine Ounces of Cocaine Weekly

UK News
13-Year-Old Girl and Man Arrested After Serious Caravan Park Crash in Shropshire

CARAVAN CRASH 13-Year-Old Girl and Man Arrested After Serious Caravan Park Crash in Shropshire

UK News
Gang Jailed for Targeting Audi RS Car Thefts in Surrey and Sussex

CAR CRIME Gang Jailed for Targeting Audi RS Car Thefts in Surrey and Sussex

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

TOLIET PREV Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

UK News
Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

UK News
Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

COACH CRASH Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

UK News
Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

UK News
Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

WASTE SCANDAL Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

UK News
Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teacher Clark Eastwood Jailed Over Sex With 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

TRUST ABUSE Teacher Jailed Suspended for Sex with 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

UK News
Teacher Clark Eastwood Jailed Over Sex With 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

Teacher Jailed Suspended for Sex with 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

UK News
The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

UK News
The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

DNA BREAKTHROUGH Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Salisbury Man Sentenced for Indecent Images After Drone Incident at School

DRONE INCIDENT Salisbury Man Sentenced for Indecent Images After Drone Incident at School

UK News
Salisbury Man Sentenced for Indecent Images After Drone Incident at School

Salisbury Man Sentenced for Indecent Images After Drone Incident at School

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

SEX ATTACK Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

UK News
Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

UK News
Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

UK News
Watch Live