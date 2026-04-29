West Midlands Metro Warns Drivers Over Tram Track Dangers

West Midlands Metro has issued a fresh safety warning to motorists driving near tram lines across the region. The operator highlighted ongoing risks after drivers continued to enter tram tracks illegally, posing dangers to themselves, tram passengers, and other road users.

Illegal Tram Track Access

West Midlands Metro emphasises that ignoring road signs and signals to drive onto tramways is not only illegal but could lead to serious consequences, including costly vehicle damage and prosecution. The operator works closely with police to investigate all incidents involving trams and other vehicles on its network.

Strong Enforcement Measures

Anthony Stanley, Head of Operations and Safety, warned that careless behaviour could result in disqualification, fines, or community orders. He cited a case near St Chad’s tram stop where a driver was banned for 22 months and penalised for drink driving after entering tram tracks.

Tram Safety Risks

Stanley also reminded drivers that trams have a “swept path” wider than the track width, making parking close to tram lines dangerous and a cause of service delays. Removal of stranded vehicles disrupts the network and endangers passengers.

Ongoing Safety Investments

West Midlands Metro continues to enhance safety across its expanding route, including CCTV upgrades, underscoring its commitment to protecting customers and staff. The operator urges all motorists to respect signage and stay clear of tramways to avoid hazards and interruptions.