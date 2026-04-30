Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

Former Labour Mayor of Bracknell Forest, Naheed Ejaz, 61, has been jailed for three years after aiding her son in concealing evidence linked to the rape of a 15-year-old girl. The offence occurred in June 2024, and police arrested her son, Diwan Khan, 41, after discovering he had drugged and attacked the girl and recorded the assault on his mobile phone. Ejaz delayed police entry to their Bracknell home and helped Khan hide the phone with the video, obstructing justice.

Mother Aids Concealment

At Winchester Crown Court, Judge Rufus Taylor condemned Ejaz’s actions, stating her “mother’s love for a son” extended into criminal behaviour. Ejaz spoke to Khan in Urdu out of the officers’ hearing to assist in hiding the key evidence, the mobile phone containing footage of the attack. She delayed opening the door when police arrived on 12 September 2024 to arrest her son.

Horrific Crime Details

Khan was convicted of raping the unconscious teenager after spiking her vodka with MDMA. The girl woke in the back seat of Khan’s car, naked and with no memory of the assault. Khan threatened her with the video footage, saying he would send it to her mother if she spoke out and warned he would harm her if she reported the crime.

Victims Life Devastated

The victim described the severe impact on her life in a statement, explaining how the trauma caused her to miss school, fail GCSEs, and attempt suicide in June 2025. She reported feeling “sick” and “scared” after watching the footage and confirmed she did not consent to the attack.

Sentencing Outcomes