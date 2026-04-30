Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COURT SENTANCE Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Former Labour Mayor of Bracknell Forest, Naheed Ejaz, 61, has been jailed for three years after aiding her son in concealing evidence linked to the rape of a 15-year-old girl. The offence occurred in June 2024, and police arrested her son, Diwan Khan, 41, after discovering he had drugged and attacked the girl and recorded the assault on his mobile phone. Ejaz delayed police entry to their Bracknell home and helped Khan hide the phone with the video, obstructing justice.

Mother Aids Concealment

At Winchester Crown Court, Judge Rufus Taylor condemned Ejaz’s actions, stating her “mother’s love for a son” extended into criminal behaviour. Ejaz spoke to Khan in Urdu out of the officers’ hearing to assist in hiding the key evidence, the mobile phone containing footage of the attack. She delayed opening the door when police arrived on 12 September 2024 to arrest her son.

Horrific Crime Details

Khan was convicted of raping the unconscious teenager after spiking her vodka with MDMA. The girl woke in the back seat of Khan’s car, naked and with no memory of the assault. Khan threatened her with the video footage, saying he would send it to her mother if she spoke out and warned he would harm her if she reported the crime.

Victims Life Devastated

The victim described the severe impact on her life in a statement, explaining how the trauma caused her to miss school, fail GCSEs, and attempt suicide in June 2025. She reported feeling “sick” and “scared” after watching the footage and confirmed she did not consent to the attack.

Sentencing Outcomes

  • Khan received 12 years for rape, serving eight before parole eligibility
  • Also sentenced to three years for perverting justice, concurrent
  • Subject to a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and lifelong sex offender registration
  • Ejaz was sentenced to three years for assisting concealment of evidence

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Rejected Asylum Seeker Sent To Psychiatric Care After Teen Girl Pushed In Germany

MENTAL VERDICT Rejected Asylum Seeker Sent To Psychiatric Care After Teen Girl Pushed In Germany

UK News
Two Deny Murder of Isabelle Rose Welsh in Thornaby Court Case

CHARGES DENIED Two Deny Murder of Isabelle Rose Welsh in Thornaby Court Case

Breaking News, UK News
West Midlands Metro Warns Drivers Over Tram Track Dangers

SAFETY ALERT West Midlands Metro Warns Drivers Over Tram Track Dangers

UK News
Somali Man Arrested After Golders Green Knife Attack on Jewish Men

KNIFE ATTACK Somali Man Arrested After Golders Green Knife Attack on Jewish Men

UK News
Met Police Declare North London Stabbing Terror Attack on Jewish Community

POLICE WARNING Met Police Declare North London Stabbing Terror Attack on Jewish Community

UK News
Man Arrested After Knife Attack on Jewish Men Near Golders Green Synagogue

KNIFE RAMPAGE Man Arrested After Knife Attack on Jewish Men Near Golders Green Synagogue

UK News
Police Appeal To Trace Wanted Kirklees Couple Over Fraud And Theft

Police Appeal To Trace Wanted Kirklees Couple Over Fraud And Theft

UK News
Barnet Stabbing Declared Terror Attack as Suspect Held

TERROR STABBING Barnet Stabbing Declared Terror Attack as Suspect Held

UK News
Sheffield Drug Trafficker Ordered to Repay £14,600 for Designer Clothes

ASSET RECOVERY Sheffield Drug Trafficker Ordered to Repay £14,600 for Designer Clothes

UK News
Dover Thief Jailed for Stealing from 16 Cars in One Night

POLICE BUST Dover Thief Jailed for Stealing from 16 Cars in One Night

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

DOPING DRAMA Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

UK News
Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Appeals Four-Year Doping Ban

UK News
Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

MISSING APPEAL Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

UK News
Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

Family Denies British Influencer Missing In Morocco Has Been Found

UK News
Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

POLICE STAND OFF Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

UK News
Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

Man on Roof Sparks Sedlescombe Road North Closure in St Leonards

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

UK News
FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

UK News
Four Held After Fatal Peckham Stabbing Outside Nightclub

MURDER PROBE Fulham Murder Investigation After Woman Dies From Head Injuries

UK News
Four Held After Fatal Peckham Stabbing Outside Nightclub

Fulham Murder Investigation After Woman Dies From Head Injuries

UK News
Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

TERROR PLOT FOILED Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

UK News
Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

SEX OFFENDER Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

UK News
Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

CRIME CRACKDOWN Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

COURT SENTANCE Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
Watch Live