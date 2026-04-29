Two Deny Murder of Isabelle Rose Welsh in Thornaby Court Case

Harrison Simpson, 22, from Thorntree, Middlesbrough, and Alexandra Walker, 25, from Thornaby, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday. Both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Isabelle Rose Welsh, who died on September 14 last year following an incident at Hartington Close, Thornaby. The trial has been set for June 22, 2026, with police confirming multiple serious charges against the pair.

Serious Charges Denied

Simpson and Walker also denied four additional charges linked to Isabelle Welsh’s death, including causing or allowing the death of a child, two counts of assault by penetration occurring between September 10 and 14, and cruelty to a person under 16.

Trial Date Set

Judge Francis Laird confirmed the trial would commence on June 22, 2026. Both defendants were remanded in custody pending the trial.

Tributes To Isabelle Rose

Isabelle Rose Welsh passed away at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. Her father, Josh Welsh, paid an emotional tribute, saying: “My beautiful daughter Isabelle will always be loved and never forgotten.” The family described Isabelle as a joyful child with a love for dancing and a smile that lit up every room.