Man and Woman Found Dead in Ipswich Premier Inn Under Police Investigation

Police in Ipswich, Suffolk, have launched an investigation after a man and a woman in their 20s were found dead in a Premier Inn hotel room on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency services responded to the three-star hotel on Key Street at around 2.30pm, where the bodies were discovered. Suffolk Police are treating the deaths as unexplained but do not currently suspect any suspicious circumstances.

Emergency Response In Ipswich

At the scene, five police cars, two police vans, and an ambulance attended the 85-room Premier Inn, which spans six floors. Officers were called by ambulance crews shortly before 2.30pm to check on the guests. Both families of the deceased have been notified.

Unexplained Deaths Confirmed

Suffolk Police stated that enquiries are at an early stage. While the cause of death remains unclear, investigations are ongoing, and they are preparing a coroner’s file. Results from a post-mortem examination are awaited to determine the cause.

Hotel Statement And Support

A Premier Inn spokesperson said “We can confirm two guests were sadly found deceased at one of our hotels. Our thoughts are with their loved ones.” The hotel has also offered support to staff affected by the incident.