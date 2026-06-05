Driver Disqualified After High-Speed Crash on M4 Near Membury Services

Jimmy McDonagh, 30, from Emersons Green, was disqualified from driving after crashing into a car at speed on the M4 near Membury Services in the early hours of 16 November 2025. Wiltshire Police arrested him for drink driving and failing to stop following the collision, which happened when Mr McDonagh’s vehicle hit the rear of a woman’s car, causing it to spin onto the hard shoulder.

Drink Driving Arrest

Police found McDonagh’s car further along the M4, showing extensive damage. Officers noted a strong smell of alcohol from McDonagh, who failed to provide a breath sample at the scene. He was taken into custody and later confirmed to be over the legal drink-drive limit.

Court Hearing Outcome

At Swindon Magistrates Court on 27 May, McDonagh pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to stop after the collision. He was disqualified from driving for 26 months, fined 200, and ordered to pay an 80 surcharge plus 85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Police Warning

PC James Salmond, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drink driving. McDonagh showed a complete disregard for the safety of other road users, resulting in a collision with an innocent member of the public. We welcome the court’s decision to disqualify him from driving, and we hope it reinforces the message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Public Appeal

If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, call 101. If the offence is in progress, dial 999 immediately and provide details, including vehicle description and direction of travel.