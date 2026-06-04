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FORCE SUPPORT Sussex NHS Trust Retains Veteran Aware Status for Armed Forces Support

Sussex NHS Trust Retains Veteran Aware Status for Armed Forces Support

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has successfully retained its Veteran Aware status following a rigorous one-year review, confirming its strong commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community across Sussex. This recognition highlights the Trust’s efforts to ensure veterans receive fair access to care, provide veteran-specific staff training, and support veterans within the workforce.

Veteran Aware Status Maintained

The Veteran Aware accreditation is awarded by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance to NHS organisations that meet strict standards in supporting veterans. Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust was among the first mental health trusts to achieve this status five years ago and has since continued to improve its services for veterans, serving personnel, and their families.

Strategic Commitment To Armed Forces

The Trust has developed a comprehensive five-year Armed Forces Strategy aligned with national NHS priorities and its own organisational plans. This strategy underpins ongoing improvements in healthcare delivery tailored to the unique needs of the Armed Forces community.

Specialist Veteran Services

Services such as OpCOURAGE: The Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Service provide specialist mental health support for ex-service personnel. Additionally, the Trust participates in Step into Health, a programme designed to help veterans transition into NHS careers by offering employment and experience opportunities.

Leadership Praises Dedicated Workforce

Major Andy Stubbs, the Trust’s Armed Forces Covenant Lead Manager and a reservist, expressed pride in the Trust’s continuous improvements. Chief Executive Dr Jane Padmore echoed this sentiment, emphasising that retaining the status reflects the unwavering dedication of Trust staff to enhancing veteran healthcare. For more details on veteran support services, visit the Veteran Aware website or Sussex Partnership Veterans Support.

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