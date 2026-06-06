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WATER TRAGEDY Inquest Opens Into Death Of 15-Year-Old George Cuckoo At Northfleet Lake

Inquest Opens Into Death Of 15-Year-Old George Cuckoo At Northfleet Lake

An inquest has opened into the death of 15-year-old George Cuckoo from Gravesend, who tragically died in Northfleet Lake. The inquiry, held on 5 June 2026, is exploring the circumstances around the incident that shocked the local community and prompted a police investigation.

Community Shock

The loss of George has deeply affected Gravesend and the surrounding areas. Friends and family have paid tribute, while residents expressed their sadness at this young life lost so suddenly in the popular lakeside spot.

Police Inquiry Underway

Authorities continue to investigate the events leading to George Cuckoo’s death in Northfleet Lake. Kent Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

Tributes And Fundraising

Since George’s death, thousands have been raised for memorial funds in his honour. The support from the local community highlights the impact on those who knew him and the wider area.

Inquest Proceedings

The inquest aims to establish the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Coroners seek to provide clarity and answers for the family and community as the investigation progresses.

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