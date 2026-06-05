Hailsham Man Recalled to Prison Over Eastbourne Motorcycle Theft Probe

Police in Eastbourne have recalled a 20-year-old man from Hailsham to prison amid an investigation into suspected motorcycle theft offences. This follows his arrest in connection with theft-related crimes, as police ramp up efforts to tackle motorcycle theft across the South East region.

Prison Recall After Arrest

The 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in motorcycle theft and has now been recalled to prison following police action.

Second Suspect Released Pending Enquiries

A 19-year-old man from Eastbourne, arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and being equipped for theft, was released on police bail. He faces strict reporting conditions while investigations continue.

Police Focus On Eastbourne Crime

The ongoing investigation highlights intensified police work to combat motorcycle theft and associated crimes in Eastbourne and surrounding areas.

Community And Police Response

Authorities are urging community vigilance and cooperation to help prevent thefts and assist with enquiries into related criminal activity.