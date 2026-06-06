Andy Burnham to Challenge Sir Keir Starmer for Labour Leadership After Makerfield Win

Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester Mayor, has announced he will challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership if he wins the Makerfield by-election on 18 June. Burnham made the declaration during a televised debate, promising to secure maximum influence and represent the Makerfield constituency at the highest level in Westminster.

By-election Bid

Burnham is contesting the Makerfield seat following MP Josh Simons’ departure, who has publicly backed Burnham as his successor. This by-election offers Burnham a route back into national politics after his previous attempt to stand in Gorton and Denton was blocked.

Leadership Contest Plans

Acknowledging that former Health Secretary Wes Streeting is also running for Labour leader, Burnham confirmed his intention to enter the contest. He stated, “I’ve said to my team, let’s have a proper look at this and let’s develop a policy,” highlighting the need for Labour MP support to mount a successful challenge.

Challenge To Starmer

Burnham’s announcement marks a clear challenge to current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and signals a potential shake-up for the party ahead of the next general election if Burnham secures the Makerfield seat.

Political Comeback

After losing out last year in Gorton and Denton to Green Party candidate Hannah Spencer, Burnham’s Makerfield campaign represents a significant political comeback and a renewed bid for influence within Labour.