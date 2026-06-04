Sussex Police Helicopter Aids Arrests After Eastbourne Dangerous Motorcycle Chase

Sussex Police made two arrests following a dangerous motorcycle pursuit in Eastbourne on the night of Wednesday, June 3. The chase began after an off-duty officer spotted two motorcycles riding dangerously in the Shinewater area around 11:40pm. A swift police response, including local teams, specialist officers and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, helped track and detain the suspects near Hailsham.

Off-duty Officer Spotlights Threat

The incident kicked off when the off-duty Sussex Police officer observed two motorcycles, one without a registration plate, moving dangerously through Shinewater. Concern grew when the riders were seen carrying fuel canisters, amid ongoing motorcycle theft concerns locally.

High-speed Pursuit Ensues

Police tried to stop the motorcycles on Willingdon Drove, but the riders fled, prompting a coordinated chase. The suspects initially evaded police by using routes inaccessible to vehicles, intensifying the search with ground and aerial support.

Helicopter Guides Arrests

With NPAS tracking the motorcycles from the air, officers contained the pursuit near Robin Post Lane close to Hailsham. A search of nearby woodland followed, leading to the detention of both suspects.

Tools And Helmets Recovered

During searches linked to the arrests, police found discarded helmets and tools, including a hammer and screwdrivers. These items are believed to be connected to recent motorcycle thefts in the area.

Suspects In Custody

A 20-year-old man from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and being equipped for theft.

A 19-year-old from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and being equipped for theft.

Both men remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Eastbourne District Commander Praises Teamwork