Brighton & Hove Launches Overnight Deep-Clean Service to Revamp City Centre

Brighton & Hove City Council has rolled out a new overnight deep-cleaning team across the city centre, starting this week. The move aims to enhance the cleanliness and appearance of the area by working during quieter night hours when businesses are closed. The initiative follows a recent trial run from Thursday night to Friday morning and complements existing daytime cleaning crews.

Nightly Power Cleaning

The deep-clean team undertakes intensive tasks overnight, including jet-washing pavements, removing graffiti, and repainting street furniture. These activities are challenging to carry out during busy daytime hours, so the shift to overnight work is designed to deliver more noticeable improvements.

First Areas Targeted

Initial operations have begun near Churchill Square bus stops and will progressively extend westward toward Montpellier Road. The focus is on key central locations with high footfall to create a fresher, more inviting environment for residents, shoppers, and visitors.

Day And Night Coordination

The overnight deep-clean service operates alongside daytime teams who continue handling routine tasks like litter collection, fly-tipping response, and public hygiene maintenance. This two-pronged approach ensures comprehensive city centre upkeep around the clock.

Inspired By Other Councils

Brighton & Hove’s new overnight cleaning model takes cues from similar successful schemes, such as Westminster City Council’s night-time services. Council officials believe this proven method will significantly raise the city’s presentation standards.

Cleaner City Vision

The city centre manager leading the service said the goal is to create a cleaner, safer, and more welcoming city space that benefits local businesses and improves the visitor experience.