Police Seek Man Over iPhone Theft in Duston Grafton Way

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information after an iPhone 17 Pro was stolen from a home in Grafton Way, Duston, on Monday April 20. The theft occurred between 4.30pm and 7.30am, with officers releasing a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to about the incident.

Stolen Device Details

The man is suspected of taking an orange iPhone 17 Pro from the address. Police believe he may have valuable information that could help their ongoing investigation into the theft.

Cctv Released

Suspects or witnesses who recognise the man pictured in the CCTV footage are urged to come forward. The image is part of Northamptonshire Police’s efforts to trace those involved and recover the stolen phone.

How To Help Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. The force stresses the importance of community help in solving theft cases like this one in Duston.