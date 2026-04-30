Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE APPEAL Police Seek Man Over iPhone Theft in Duston Grafton Way

Police Seek Man Over iPhone Theft in Duston Grafton Way

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information after an iPhone 17 Pro was stolen from a home in Grafton Way, Duston, on Monday April 20. The theft occurred between 4.30pm and 7.30am, with officers releasing a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to about the incident.

Stolen Device Details

The man is suspected of taking an orange iPhone 17 Pro from the address. Police believe he may have valuable information that could help their ongoing investigation into the theft.

Cctv Released

Suspects or witnesses who recognise the man pictured in the CCTV footage are urged to come forward. The image is part of Northamptonshire Police’s efforts to trace those involved and recover the stolen phone.

How To Help Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. The force stresses the importance of community help in solving theft cases like this one in Duston.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Buy Telegram Accounts: Smart Growth Strategy or Risky Shortcut?

Buy Telegram Accounts: Smart Growth Strategy or Risky Shortcut?

UK News
Kent Police Crack Down on Dangerous Drivers in Major Road Safety Operation

POLICE ACTION Kent Police Crack Down on Dangerous Drivers in Major Road Safety Operation

UK News
FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

FTMining launches free mining service for BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE holders, with daily earnings of up to $9,900? 

UK News
Four Held After Fatal Peckham Stabbing Outside Nightclub

MURDER PROBE Fulham Murder Investigation After Woman Dies From Head Injuries

UK News
Woman Jailed After Releasing Bees On Police During Eviction

BEE ATTACK Woman Jailed After Releasing Bees On Police During Eviction

UK News
Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

TERROR PLOT FOILED Essex Man Convicted for Plotting Terrorist Gun Attack in Stratford

UK News
Latvian Citizenship by Descent: What UK Nationals With Baltic Roots Need to Know

Latvian Citizenship by Descent: What UK Nationals With Baltic Roots Need to Know

UK News
Man and Woman Found Dead in Ipswich Premier Inn Under Police Investigation

POLICE PROBE Man and Woman Found Dead in Ipswich Premier Inn Under Police Investigation

UK News
Kent Police Search For Missing Woman Joanna Lewis In Tonbridge

MISSING APPEAL Kent Police Search For Missing Woman Joanna Lewis In Tonbridge

UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley denies murder of adopted son Preston in Blackpool trial

BABY MURDER TRIAL Teacher Jamie Varley denies murder of adopted son Preston in Blackpool trial

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

KNIFE RAMPAGE Essa Suleiman Arrested After Terror Stabbing in Golders Green

UK News
Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

Essa Suleiman Arrested After Terror Stabbing in Golders Green

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

CRIME CRACKDOWN Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

COURT SENTANCE Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

FIRE EVACUATION Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Erupts Near Stamford Hill Synagogue As 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

Major Fire Erupts Near Stamford Hill Synagogue As 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

UK News
Three Teenagers Charged with Murder of Alexander Cashford After Fatal Attack in Leysdown-on-Sea

TEENS SENTANCED London Teenagers Jailed for Isle of Sheppey Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford

UK News
Three Teenagers Charged with Murder of Alexander Cashford After Fatal Attack in Leysdown-on-Sea

London Teenagers Jailed for Isle of Sheppey Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Family Tribute to Antonio Monteiro After Fatal A346 Motorbike Collision

MOTORCYCLIST TRIBUTES Family Tribute to Motorcyclist Antonio Monteiro Killed on A346 Collingbourne Ducis

UK News
Family Tribute to Antonio Monteiro After Fatal A346 Motorbike Collision

Family Tribute to Motorcyclist Antonio Monteiro Killed on A346 Collingbourne Ducis

UK News
Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

VIOLENT OFFENDER Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

UK News
Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

Ramsgate Man Oscar Love Jailed 13 Years for Rape and Assault

UK News
Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

ARSON ARREST Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

UK News
Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

Man Arrested Over Fatal Offaly House Fire Killing Child and Great Aunt

UK News
Watch Live