Woman Jailed After Releasing Bees On Police During Eviction

A 59-year-old woman has been convicted after unleashing a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies during an eviction attempt at her Longmeadow, Massachusetts home. Rorie Susan Woods opened several beehive boxes as officers served eviction papers, leading to multiple deputies being stung and a chaotic scene as she resisted arrest.

Beekeepers Deadly Defense

Woods, a beekeeper, had several crates filled with honeybees on her property. She removed lids from stacked beehives to release the bees, telling court this was intended both to protect the eviction procedures and to allow the insects to forage. When she donned her beekeeper suit to access another crate, deputies tackled and arrested her, but in the struggle, more hives were knocked over, releasing hundreds of stinging bees.

Police Stung While Restraining Suspect

Deputies suffered multiple stings, including one officer who was stung in the head and face. The situation was made worse by the fact that one officer is allergic to bee stings. When informed of the allergy, Woods reportedly replied, “Oh, you’re allergic? Good.”

Court Conviction And Sentence

Woods was found guilty of four counts of simple assault and battery and two counts of reckless assault. She was sentenced in April to six months in jail. The judge’s decision highlighted the seriousness of weaponising bees against law enforcement officers carrying out their duties.

Bee Casualties And Police Reaction

Tragically, thousands of bees died during the arrest, both from hive destruction and natural bee behaviour following stings. Robert Hoffman, chief deputy of the Civil Process Office, said, “Never in all my years… have I seen something like this.” The sheriff’s office emphasised the need for police to perform their roles safely, praising the verdict as a reinforcement of this expectation.