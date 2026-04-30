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TEENS SENTANCED London Teenagers Jailed for Isle of Sheppey Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford

Three London teenagers have been sentenced after being convicted of the manslaughter of Alexander Cashford on a beach in Leysdown, Isle of Sheppey, in August 2025. Kent Police responded to emergency calls following a violent attack resulting in his death, highlighting serious youth crime concerns.

Premeditated Attack Uncovered

Alexander Cashford, aged 49 from Rainham, was fatally assaulted near Warden Bay shortly after 7pm on 10 August 2025. The victim suffered severe chest injuries caused by kicks, rocks, and a glass bottle.

Plot To Lure Victim

The teenagers obtained Cashford’s phone number after meeting him at an amusement arcade two days before the attack. CCTV and mobile data revealed a planned attempt to lure Alexander to a fake rendezvous involving a girl named “Sienna”.

Violent Assault Captured

One 16-year-old girl led Alexander near the seafront while two boys followed. The group launched a violent assault, which was filmed and circulated on social media before abandoning the victim on the beach.

Swift Police Action

Witnesses alerted emergency services. Officers arrested the teenagers outside a nearby fish and chip shop within 30 minutes. All three were charged and taken into custody two days later.

Sentencing And Impact

Following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court, the 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were convicted by a unanimous jury. The second 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty. Sentences ranged from five to seven years. Detective Sergeant Alastair Worton highlighted the devastating impact on Alexander’s family and the calculated nature of the crime.

“Alexander Cashford’s life was cut short following a vicious attack by a group of teenagers who plotted to meet him under false pretences,” said Worton. “The sentencing reflects the conspiratorial nature and tragic outcome of their actions.”

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