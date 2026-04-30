Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

The Government is pouring an extra £325 million into policing and security following the terror stabbing in Golders Green, north London, where two Jewish men were attacked on Wednesday. The funding will increase police patrols in Jewish areas and secure synagogues, schools, and community centres to protect local communities.

Police Presence Ramp-up

Specialist and plain-clothed officers will be deployed in key Jewish neighbourhoods to deter further attacks and reassure residents after the stabbing of 34-year-old Shilome Rand and 76-year-old Moshe Ben Baila. The Metropolitan Police have formally declared the attack a terror incident.

New Laws Target State Proxies

The Government plans to fast-track legislation in the upcoming King’s Speech on May 13. The new powers under the National Security Act aim to tackle individuals and groups acting as proxies for state-sponsored organisations, enhancing prosecution capabilities.

Focus On Iran-linked Threats

Concerns have grown over Iran’s use of criminal proxies in the UK, following arson attacks in northwest London earlier this month. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans warned about “violence as a service,” with some offenders motivated by money rather than ideology.

Home Secretary’s Warning

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood indicated she is considering banning Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under the new legislation but refrained from confirming details until the laws are enacted. She vowed to review all groups potentially covered by the legislation.

Arrest Made Over Attack

A 45-year-old Somali-born British national was arrested after the stabbing incident on Wednesday, as police continue their investigation into the terror attack targeting the Jewish community.