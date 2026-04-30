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POLICE SCANDAL Ex-South Yorkshire Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Victim Relationship

Ex-South Yorkshire Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Victim Relationship

Christopher Cave, a former South Yorkshire Police officer, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office after engaging in a sexual relationship with a victim of crime while serving as an officer in Nottinghamshire from 2004 to 2011. The 61-year-old appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on 28 April and awaits sentencing on 29 June.

Relationship Breach

The inappropriate relationship spanned several years, violating police conduct rules and betraying public trust. The allegations came to light in 2022, sparking a police investigation.

Police Service Timeline

  • Cave worked for South Yorkshire Police (SYP) from 2010 to 2017 as an officer.
  • After retiring, he returned under a retirement scheme as a staff member and evidence review officer.
  • He was suspended following his arrest in June 2022 and officially resigned in December 2023.

Ongoing Procedures

Despite the criminal case concluding with his guilty plea, SYP confirmed the internal misconduct process will continue. Cave has been granted unconditional bail until sentencing.

Police Accountability

The case highlights the importance of police integrity and safeguarding victims, with authorities maintaining strict standards for officer conduct.

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