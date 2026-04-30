Eritrean Man on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault on Dorset Train

An Eritrean asylum seeker, Meron Habtu, 29, is on trial accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on a train travelling from Poole to Weymouth, Dorset, on 11 September 2022. The alleged incident occurred as the teenager left the toilet, with Habtu reportedly telling her she was “really beautiful and pretty” before touching her breasts and stroking her face. The girl, accompanied by a friend, escaped in tears and reported the attack to a train guard. Habtu denies the sexual assault charge. The trial is ongoing at Poole Magistrates’ Court.

Alleged Assault On Train

Habtu allegedly cornered the girl inside the carriage, attempting to force his phone into her hands despite her saying she was only 15 and uninterested. Witnesses described him smelling of alcohol and slurring his words during the incident.

Victim Escapes And Reports

The terrified girl managed to flee and immediately informed a train guard, who took action following the complaint. The attack left her distressed and upset.

Defendant Denies Charges

Meron Habtu denies the sexual assault allegations against him. The trial proceedings continue at Poole Magistrates’ Court.