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VILE PREDATOR Vincent Agar Jailed 19 Years for Historic Middlesbrough Violence Against Women

Vincent Agar Jailed 19 Years for Historic Middlesbrough Violence Against Women

Vincent Agar, 80, has been jailed for 19 years at Durham Crown Court for historic violent offences against women in Middlesbrough. The former resident, extradited from Thailand in 2025 following a six-year investigation, was found guilty of sadistic assaults and false imprisonment dating from 1998 to 2000.

Harrowing Abuse Revealed

Officers investigating three historic murders in Middlesbrough under Operation Pandect uncovered evidence of extreme violence by Agar. Two women testified in court about being imprisoned in Agar’s flat, which was rigged with a trap door to prevent escape, and subjected to knife cuts, beatings with a hammer, belt, and glass bottle.

Gruesome Assaults Detailed In Court

The victims also suffered burns from a kettle, iron, and cigarettes. One woman escaped after witnessing another tied to a radiator and facing threats of violence. Their testimonies painted a chilling picture of Agar’s sadistic behaviour during separate incidents over two years.

International Manhunt Brings Justice

Agar left the UK and was found living on Koh Samui island in Thailand. Police liaised with Thai authorities and Interpol to secure his extradition after he declined to return voluntarily. Upon arrival in 2025, he was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment, actual bodily harm, threats to kill, and supplying Class A drugs.

Judge Condemns Offender

Judge Richard Bennett said, “Your offending has now caught up with you,” before sentencing Agar to 19 years’ imprisonment. The trial spanned over three weeks, with Agar denying all charges.

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