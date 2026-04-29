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CELEBRITY CLASH Erika Kirk Hits Back at Druski Skit and Candace Owens’ Claims

Erika Kirk Hits Back at Druski Skit and Candace Owens’ Claims

  Erika Kirk has publicly responded to the viral Druski “whiteface” comedy skit and addressed accusations from Candace Owens alleging involvement in her late husband Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Speaking out amid rising social media speculation, Erika expressed frustration over the mocking sketches and claims questioning her leadership at Turning Point USA.

Erika’s Furious Response

In a recent clip, Erika Kirk said, “Every morning I wake up to a…” before cutting off, highlighting the constant barrage of criticism. She called out comedians for dressing in whiteface and condemned suggestions that she is unfit to run Turning Point USA.

Candace Owens Allegations

Kirk directly addressed the accusations from right-wing commentator Candace Owens, who has insinuated Erika knows more about Charlie Kirk’s assassination than she has revealed. Although Owens has not explicitly accused Erika of murder, the implications have sparked controversy and online debate.

Turning Point USA Controversy

After Charlie Kirk’s death, Erika took control of Turning Point USA and shifted its political direction, drawing attention. Her high-profile appearance at Charlie’s memorial service, featuring pyrotechnics and her open discussions about the event’s financial success, have added to public scrutiny.

Under Pressure

Recently, Erika was spotted leaving the White House Correspondents Dinner in tears, stating, “I just want to go home.” The emotional display suggested the mounting pressures from public backlash and political drama are weighing heavily on her. As scepticism grows, many feel Erika Kirk would benefit from stepping back, focusing on her family, and distancing herself from the intense political spotlight for now.

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