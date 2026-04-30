Albanian Drug Dealer Jailed Over Cocaine Bust in Cambourne

Ervin Cerpia, a 33-year-old Albanian man from Grange Park, Swindon, has been jailed for two years and eight months after being caught with cocaine in Cambourne. On 10 May 2024 at around 9.45pm, police on patrol followed a black Audi A4 on the A1198 from Caxton to Cambourne, suspecting the vehicle was linked to drug dealing. The car was stopped on Mosquito Road, where officers found 21 bags of cocaine with an estimated street value of £840.

Police Follow Suspicious Vehicle

Officers trailed the Audi A4 after receiving information that it was involved in drug supply. Their pursuit ended in Cambourne, where the driver was stopped and questioned about his presence in the area.

Significant Cocaine Discovery

A search of Cerpia’s car uncovered 21 bags of cocaine, highlighting the scale of the drug operation. The quantity found carries a street value of approximately £840.

Court Conviction Sealed

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday 24 April, Cerpia admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs. He was subsequently sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, reflecting the seriousness of the offence.