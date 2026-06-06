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BAR BRAWL Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

Kent Police arrested two people following a serious assault outside a bar in Upper Stone Street, Maidstone, at 2.47am on Saturday 6 June 2026. The disturbance involved a man and woman denied entry, resulting in four people injured and prompting a police search in the local area.

Multiple Assault Victims

Four victims reported being assaulted during the incident. A man in his 30s suffered a severe ankle injury while another man, also in his 30s, sustained a head injury. The seriousness of the assaults led to an immediate police response.

Suspects Detained Locally

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Campbell Road shortly after the disturbance. A 29-year-old woman was also detained nearby. Both have been taken into police custody as inquiries continue.

Witnesses Urgently Sought

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has not yet spoken to police to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage and local residents with CCTV are urged to review their recordings for any relevant evidence.

Contacting Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/89936/36. Alternatively, people can report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the online form.

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Topics :Crime

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