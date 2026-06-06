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SHOW CANCELLED Royal Cornwall Show Cancelled Saturday Due To Weather Safety Concerns

Royal Cornwall Show Cancelled Saturday Due To Weather Safety Concerns

Organisers of the Royal Cornwall Show have announced the cancellation of the event’s final day on Saturday due to adverse weather forecasts. The decision prioritises the safety and well-being of visitors, exhibitors, competitors, staff, volunteers, and contractors on the Cornwall showground.

Safety Over Celebration

After careful assessment of weather conditions and how they would impact the showground, officials deemed it too risky to proceed. This cautious approach aims to prevent any hazards linked to severe weather during the busy final day.

Disappointment Acknowledged

The cancellation has understandably disappointed many, especially those who planned to attend, exhibit, or compete. Organisers have thanked everyone involved for their patience and understanding amid the difficult decision.

Fresh Details

Further updates and information for ticket holders, exhibitors, competitors, and members will be shared as soon as possible via the Royal Cornwall Show’s official channels. Stakeholders are advised to stay tuned for details on refunds or alternative arrangements.

Community Impact

The Royal Cornwall Show is a major local event, and the weather-related cancellation highlights ongoing challenges faced by outdoor events in the UK. The organisers reaffirm their commitment to putting safety first in future editions.

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