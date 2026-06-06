Mark Riley Named as Victim in Silvertown Fatal Stabbing as Murder Investigation Continues

Mark Riley, 35, was named as the victim in a fatal stabbing in Silvertown, East London, after police and emergency services were called to Pankhurst Avenue and Rayleigh Road on Friday morning, 5 June. The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation following the attack.

Man Dies After Stabbing

Officers and the London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene around 9am to find Mr Riley critically injured in the garden of a property on Rayleigh Road. Despite hospital treatment, he died shortly after admission. A second man, believed to be in his twenties, was also stabbed but is in a stable condition.

Three Arrests Made

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of murder. All three remain in custody as inquiries continue at pace.

Community Reaction

Tributes and flowers have been left at the scene by shocked local residents mourning Mr Riley’s death. The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are supported by specially trained officers.

Three Arrests Made after the Murder Attack

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, leading the investigation, said:

“My thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the man who has died. I know that the community will be understandably concerned by the incident. There remains a large police presence in the area, and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak with officers at the scene.”

“Three people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and our enquiries are continuing at pace. I would ask anyone with information or CCTV footage that could assist our investigation to get in touch with police.”

Call For Witnesses

Forensic officers conducted thorough searches of nearby streets, with police appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage around the time of the stabbing to come forward. Information can be reported to police on 101 quoting CAD 1868/5JUN or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.