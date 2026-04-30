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CHARGED Twenty-Four Charged with Public Order Offences in Crewe

22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

Twenty-four individuals, including British, American, and European nationals, have been charged with public order offences in Crewe. The charges relate primarily to obstructing a constable, with some accused of assaulting emergency workers. The case highlights ongoing challenges for local law enforcement in maintaining public order.

Diverse Defendants Named

The accused range in age from 18 to 59 years old and include Mammadagha Abdullayer, 35, from Azerbaijan; Raimah Batul, 18, and Sarah Batul, 32, both British; Laure Delogne, 31, from Belgium; Dareem Charles, 36, from Tobago; and Taymour Elalfy, 37, from Egypt, among others.

Charges Filed Across Multiple Dates

All charged individuals are due to appear before Crewe Magistrates’ Court at various dates throughout June 2026. The allegations focus on public order offences, with the majority related to obstruction of constables and several cases citing assault on emergency workers.

Implications For Local Policing

The volume and variety of charges against a diverse group underscore ongoing public order concerns faced by Cheshire police. These proceedings will be closely monitored for their impact on community safety and lawful policing.

Legal Process Underway

As the court dates approach, authorities continue to prepare their cases. The legal scrutiny of public order and assault offences highlights the justice system’s role in addressing disturbances and protecting emergency responders.

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