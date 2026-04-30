Man Jailed 17 Years for Child Sex Offences in Wellingborough

A 29-year-old man from Wellingborough, Klein Chinoda, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison following his conviction for multiple child sex offences committed between April and June 2023. Northamptonshire Police’s SOLAR Team led the investigation that uncovered the abuse against a girl in Wellingborough.

Specialist Police Probe

Northamptonshire Police launched a focused operation under their SOLAR Team, resulting in Chinoda’s arrest and subsequent charges. He faced seven counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts for possessing indecent images of a child, and one count of rape.

Trial And Conviction

Chinoda pleaded guilty to all charges except for rape before his trial. The rape charge was contested, but after a four-day hearing at Northampton Crown Court, which ended on December 12, 2023, a jury found him guilty.

Heavy Sentence Delivered

On March 20, 2024, Chinoda returned to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing, where he received a 17-year prison term for his crimes involving child sexual abuse.