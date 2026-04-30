A jury at Preston Crown Court heard a crucial 999 emergency call linked to the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey in Blackpool. The call was made by John McGowan-Fazakerley, partner of accused former teacher Jamie Varley, on May 15, 2023, revealing a possible delay in seeking medical care for the infant. Preston Davey died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on July 27, 2023.

Emergency Call Cut Short

The 999 call was abandoned just four seconds after being answered, with prosecutors highlighting a voice in the background instructing “put it down,” believed to be that of Jamie Varley. This detail is central to the prosecution’s argument about delayed medical intervention.

Accused Denies Multiple Charges

Jamie Varley, 37, formerly a textiles teacher at South Shore Academy, faces numerous charges, including murder, manslaughter, grievous bodily harm, sexual assault, and multiple counts related to indecent images of a child. He denies all allegations.

Co-accused Also Denies Charges

John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, stands accused of causing and allowing the death of Preston Davey, alongside two counts of cruelty and sexual assault involving a male child under 13. McGowan-Fazakerley also denies all charges.

Trial Continues At Preston Crown

The trial is ongoing as the court examines evidence surrounding the tragic death and the roles both accused allegedly played in the events leading to it.