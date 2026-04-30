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THEFT HUNT Police Appeal After Multiple Thefts at Oldbury Green Retail Park Next Store

Police Appeal After Multiple Thefts at Oldbury Green Retail Park Next Store

West Midlands Police have launched an appeal to find two men linked to a string of thefts at the Next store in Oldbury Green Retail Park, Oldbury. The incidents occurred on February 10, February 13 and March 13, targeting a busy retail hotspot in the Black Country.

Thefts Target Next Store

Officers revealed that the Next store was hit three times over a month, with offenders returning for more on each occasion. The multiple thefts have raised concerns for retailers and shoppers in the area.

Cctv Images Released

West Midlands Police have issued CCTV photos showing two men they want to question. One is described as wearing a baseball cap, sporting a beard, a black coat over a white hoodie. The second man has black hair, a thick black beard, and also wears a black coat.

Police Urge Public Help

Anyone with information about the men or the repeated thefts is urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force’s website or call 101. Reference numbers 20/146805/26, 20/178722/26 and 20/142695/26 should be quoted to assist the investigation.

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