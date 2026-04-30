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FATAL REAR END Man Jailed 8 Years for Fatal A12 Crash Near Kelvedon in TikTok Tragedy

Man Jailed for 8 Years After Fatal A12 Crash Near Kelvedon

A 22-year-old man from High Wycombe has been sentenced to eight years in prison after causing a fatal crash on the A12 near Kelvedon on 22 October 2024. Ismaeel Malik, distracted by TikTok videos while driving, rear-ended a stationary vehicle, killing 58-year-old Norman Case.

Fatal Rear-end Impact

The crash occurred at 9.33am when Malik, driving a black Mercedes, collided with the back of Mr Case’s stationary VW Polo in traffic. Emergency services attended immediately, but Mr Case was pronounced dead at the scene.

Damning Phone Evidence

Police analysis revealed Malik opened the TikTok app 22 times during his journey and streamed videos for more than an hour while driving. At the moment of impact, he was travelling at 70mph, distracted by social media activity.

Sentenced At Chelmsford Court

Malik pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Chelmsford Crown Court on 26 March 2024. On 29 April, he was sentenced to eight years in jail, disqualified from driving for ten years and four months, and must serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody.

Police Warn Drivers

Initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Malik was released under investigation as officers gathered evidence. The case highlights the deadly risks of using phones behind the wheel.

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