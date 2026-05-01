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SEVERE ABUSE Man Jailed for Attempted Drowning of Pregnant Girlfriend in Godmanchester

Man Jailed for Attempted Drowning of Pregnant Girlfriend in Godmanchester

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for trying to drown his pregnant girlfriend in their Godmanchester home near Huntingdon last August. Harvey Browne attacked the woman by pushing her head underwater in a bath, followed by punching her stomach and subjecting her to severe abuse. Neighbour concern prompted police intervention, leading to Browne’s arrest.

Brutal Assault Details

Browne’s violent attack left his pregnant partner in fear and pain. After the assault, he verbally abused her relentlessly. The incident revealed patterns of domestic abuse escalating behind closed doors.

Threats While On Bail

While released on bail, Browne contacted the victim and threatened to kill her, ominously vowing to “put her in a coffin” before police could intervene again. This led to further charges of sending threatening communications.

Court Sentence And Orders

At Cambridge Crown Court, Browne pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and sending threatening messages. He received a two-year and nine-month sentence in a young offender institution, plus a restraining order to protect the victim.

Police Message On Domestic Abuse

Detective Constable Matt Fowler said: “This was a brutal assault carried out behind closed doors designed to cause fear and suffering for the victim, who I would like to commend for the courage she has shown throughout the investigation.” “Domestic abuse can take many forms and often escalates quickly. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or controlling behaviour, please know that support is available and we will always take reports seriously.”

Support And Reporting

Anyone affected by domestic abuse, including coercive control, can seek help through the force’s domestic abuse support pages.

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