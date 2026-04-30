Derby Police Seek Suspect After Early Morning Home Burglary

Derbyshire Constabulary is appealing for help identifying a man linked to a burglary on Duffield Road, Darley, Derby. The victim returned to her home around 2.30am on Wednesday, 29 April to find a man inside. He fled before she discovered several jewellery rings had been stolen.

Suspect Description Released

Police have shared images of the man they want to speak with. He was wearing a black t-shirt, grey joggers, black trainers, and white socks at the time of the incident.

Stolen Jewellery Taken

The victim reported a number of her precious rings were missing following the break-in. Officers are treating the incident as a burglary.

Police Ask Public To Help

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 26*244900.