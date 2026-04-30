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MAJOR RESPONCE House Fire in Gillingham Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire in London Road, Dover

  Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a house fire on Rainham Road, Gillingham, Medway on Thursday, 30 April 2026. Five fire engines and a height vehicle attended the scene by mid-afternoon to contain and extinguish the blaze. The well-equipped crews used breathing apparatus and multiple hose jets to prevent the fire from spreading and employed high-pressure fans to clear smoke from the property. No injuries were reported, and the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Swift Fire Response

Kent Fire and Rescue dispatched five fire engines along with a specialist height vehicle following reports of a house fire in Gillingham. Firefighters quickly deployed breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to tackle the flames directly.

Smoke Clearance Operation

After extinguishing the fire, crews operated high-pressure ventilation fans to clear smoke from inside the property, ensuring a safer environment for residents and emergency personnel.

Cause Under Investigation

Despite the swift action and no injuries reported, the origin of the fire in Rainham Road remains unknown. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Community Reassurance

Kent Fire and Rescue’s prompt and professional handling of the Gillingham house fire brings reassurance to the local community about ongoing safety and emergency readiness in Medway.

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