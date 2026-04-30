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TEEN CONVICTION Extremist Alfie Coleman Convicted of Terror Plot at Old Bailey

Vincent Agar Jailed 19 Years for Sadistic Historic Violence in Middlesbrough

Alfie Coleman, 21, has been convicted at the Old Bailey of planning a terror attack after attempting to buy a prohibited firearm, 200 rounds of ammunition, and terrorist manuals. Investigators uncovered his extremist activities on encrypted messaging platforms and online forums, where he plotted an attack motivated by racist ideology.

Convicted of Terror Planning

Coleman had already admitted 12 offences, including possession of terror-related documents and trying to acquire banned weapons. Today’s verdict confirms he actively planned to carry out an attack driven by far-right beliefs.

Online Weapon Sourcing Exposed

Evidence presented showed Coleman used aliases on encrypted apps and weapons trafficking chat groups across Europe to source knives and firearms. He sought detailed advice on circumventing border security to smuggle ammunition.

Extremist Materials Found

Following his arrest, police discovered manuals on explosives, close combat techniques, and manifestos from notorious right-wing extremists, including the Christchurch shooter. He also compiled data on individuals he labelled ‘race traitors’.

CPS Praises Prevention Efforts

“Alfie Coleman took extraordinary measures to plan out his attack and was intent on doing so,” said Bethan David, Head of Counter Terrorism at the Crown Prosecution Service. “Thanks to the hard work of police and prosecutors, a dangerous attack was stopped.”

Sentencing Scheduled

Coleman, born 18 June 2004, was found guilty of preparing a terrorist act and other related offences. He will be sentenced on 8 July.

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