Teens jailed for manslaughter after killing man lured to Isle of Sheppey beach

Three teenagers have been sentenced to custody after luring a 49-year-old man to a remote beach in Leysdown-on-Sea, Isle of Sheppey, where they attacked and killed him. The group, two aged 16 and one aged 15, created a fake online persona to draw Alexander Cashford to the shoreline. The attack happened earlier this year and was investigated by local police.

Brutal Attack At Remote Beach

Once Mr Cashford arrived, the teenagers chased him, threw rocks, and struck him with a bottle. He was later discovered face-down in mud with severe head injuries, extensive bruising, and fractured ribs that punctured his lung. He died at the scene.

False Allegations Fueled Violence

The teens convinced themselves Mr Cashford was a paedophile, though no evidence supported these claims. Their belief prompted the violent attack that ended in his death.

Jury Clears Murder Charges

At Woolwich Crown Court, a jury acquitted all three of murder but found them guilty of unlawful killing. One 16-year-old had been charged with manslaughter during the trial.

Sentencing At The Old Bailey

16-year-old boy – 7 years’ custody

16-year-old girl – 7 years’ custody

15-year-old boy – 5 years’ custody

Family Tribute

Mr Cashford’s family described him as kind and compassionate, expressing they were emotionally devastated by both his death and the false accusations made against him.