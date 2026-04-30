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SEX SLAVE JP Morgan Exec Faces Sex Slave Allegations in New York Lawsuit

JP Morgan Exec Faces Sex Slave Allegations in New York Lawsuit

A high-ranking female executive at JPMorgan Chase’s New York headquarters, Lorna Hajdini, 37, is accused of coercing a married male employee into non-consensual sexual acts over several months. The lawsuit alleges Hajdini forced the man – a broker in the firm’s Leveraged Finance division – into humiliating acts, including drugging him with roofies, unwanted sexual advances, and threats tied to his career prospects.

Claims Of Coercion And Abuse

The male employee alleges that Hajdini spiked his drink with drugs to facilitate the abuse. Throughout the complaints, he describes being forced to participate in sexual acts against his will, with Hajdini dismissing his protests and even berating him emotionally during these encounters.

Alleged Threats Over Career

According to the lawsuit, Hajdini threatened the broker’s career advancement if he refused her demands. She allegedly stated he needed to “please” her to secure a promotion to executive director, linking his job future directly to compliance with her sexual propositions.

Disturbing Behaviour At Social Events

The employee asserts that Hajdini’s conduct escalated during work social events, including unwanted groping and racially charged insults directed at both him and his wife. An incident at her private members’ club reportedly involved physical advances under the table and derogatory remarks.

JPMorgan Responds

JP Morgan has defended Hajdini, saying an internal investigation found no evidence supporting the claims. The case, lodged publicly in 2024, is ongoing, with both parties expected to present further evidence as proceedings continue.

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