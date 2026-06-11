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GROWING CONCERNS Missing Woman Grace Howells Last Seen Near Exeter Hospital

Missing Woman Grace Howells Last Seen Near Exeter Hospital

Devon and Cornwall Police are urgently appealing for information after 20-year-old Grace Howells went missing from the Exminster area near Exeter on Thursday, 11 June 2026. Grace was last spotted at 4:50am near the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital. Authorities are increasingly concerned for her safety and are asking the public to come forward if they have any sightings.

Tall Woman Last Seen Early

Grace Howells, a white female standing 6ft 2ins tall with shoulder-length black hair, was last seen wearing a teal blue T-shirt, black trousers, and purple crocs. Her height and distinctive attire have been highlighted to help with identification.

Police Seek Public Help

Officers urge anyone who spotted Grace or has any information to contact them immediately on 999, quoting log number 83 of 11 June. The police appeal stresses the importance of swift reporting to ensure Grace’s safe return.

Exminster Area Focus

Search efforts are concentrating around Exminster and the vicinity of the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital where Grace was last seen. The local community is being asked to stay vigilant and report any unusual activity.

Ongoing Welfare Concerns

Grace’s family and police have expressed growing worry about her well-being, given the circumstances of her disappearance at an early hour. Authorities continue their investigations to locate her.

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