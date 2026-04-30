Trump Fails Twice At Dominating King Charles With Signature Handshake

During King Charles’ recent visit to the White House, former President Donald Trump twice attempted to assert dominance with his well-known vigorous handshake. Both at the arrival and farewell moments, King Charles firmly resisted, refusing to engage in the power struggle.

Trump’s Alpha Handshake

Trump, famed for his intense ‘tug-of-war’ style handshake, tried to use this tactic on the monarch, who remained composed and unyielding. The repeated attempts to dominate with the handshake drew attention across social media and diplomatic circles.

King Charles Holds Firm

The King’s calm resistance to Trump’s assertive grip displayed his seasoned experience in diplomacy and protocol. Observers noted that the monarch upheld his composure instead of reacting to the former president’s aggressive approach.

Social Media Reaction

The encounters sparked numerous online debates and comments, with critics mocking the repeated handshake efforts. Some highlighted how Trump’s signature move has been widely anticipated and countered by many, including public figures like Joe Rogan.

Diplomatic Etiquette Lesson

Experts suggest that these moments underline the importance of respect and tradition in diplomatic exchanges. Many noted that Trump’s handshake tactics appear outdated to seasoned world leaders accustomed to more subtle diplomatic cues.