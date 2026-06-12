Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PROTEST ARRESTS 72 Arrested As Hundreds Protest At Palestine Action Sentencing

72 Arrested As Hundreds Protest At Palestine Action Sentencing

More than 70 protesters were arrested by Metropolitan Police outside Woolwich Crown Court on Friday during a demonstration ahead of the sentencing of four Palestine Action members. The group, convicted of criminal damage following a raid on the Elbit Systems UK factory near Bristol, gathered with around 500 supporters as the court prepared to sentence the defendants for their actions against an Israeli arms manufacturer.

Mass Arrests At Woolwich

The Metropolitan Police confirmed 72 people were detained on suspicion of supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation linked to Palestine Action. All remain in custody after the large protest outside the court building in London. The arrests marked one of the biggest law enforcement responses at a protest related to this politically charged case.

Convicted Activists Facing Sentencing

Charlotte Head, 23, Samuel Corner, 30, Leona Kamio, 30, and Fatema Rajwani, 21, were convicted on 5 May for their roles in a raid on 6 August 2024. They had driven a former prison van into the Elbit Systems factory and caused around £1 million in damage to equipment, including damaging Israeli quadcopter drones.

Violence Against a Police Officer

Samuel Corner was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Police Sergeant Kate Evans, who suffered a fractured spine during the incident. Sgt Evans required spinal surgery and months off work, with lasting back pain. Avon and Somerset Police Federation condemned the attack, calling it “violent and deliberate thuggery.”

Historic Protest Sentencing

This sentencing is viewed as a key moment in UK protest law. The government proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation in July 2025, citing the raid as justification. If sentenced under terrorism legislation, these activists could become the first in Britain to face such charges for protest-related offences.

Legal Challenges And Campaign Reactions

The proscription has been legally challenged and ruled unlawful by the High Court but remains in force pending appeal. Campaign groups have accused the judge of bias and raised concerns about elements of the sentencing process being withheld from the public and jury. The case continues to divide opinion between those defending protest rights and critics highlighting serious violence and criminal damage.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire Despite Global Criticism

WEALTH SHOCK Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire Despite Global Criticism

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After Fatal Staplehurst Car Crash Kills Teen Driver

FATAL COLLISION Kent Police Appeal After Fatal Staplehurst Car Crash Kills Teen Driver

UK News
Multi-Vehicle M11 Crash Near Stansted Causes Five-Mile Delays

TRAFFIC CHAOS Multi-Vehicle M11 Crash Near Stansted Causes Five-Mile Delays

UK News
Kent Man Admits Using AI to Create Child Sex Images

AI CRIMES Kent Man Admits Using AI to Create Child Sex Images

Court News, UK News
Turkish Airlines Plane Hits Radar at Antalya Airport Injuring One

PLANE CRASH Turkish Airlines Plane Hits Radar at Antalya Airport Injuring One

UK News
Blue Badge Holders Warned of Scam Risk After York Council Email Leak

SCAM ALERT Blue Badge Holders Warned of Scam Risk After York Council Email Leak

UK News
Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

Iran Targeted Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi with Missiles and Drones Last May

UK News
Jermaine Jenas Discusses Sexting Scandal Fallout on Good Morning Britain

SEXING SCANDAL Jermaine Jenas Discusses Sexting Scandal Fallout on Good Morning Britain

UK News
What Safety Features Should You Look for in a Mobile Access Tower?

What Safety Features Should You Look for in a Mobile Access Tower?

UK News
The Rise of Side Hustles in Dundee: How Locals Are Earning Extra Income in 2026

The Rise of Side Hustles in Dundee: How Locals Are Earning Extra Income in 2026

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

BAD APPLE Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

UK News
Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

Plymouth Police Officer Chloe Henderson Charged with Theft Ahead of Court Trial

UK News
EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

SOAP EXIT EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

UK News
EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

EastEnders Star Ronni Ancona Set for Dramatic Exit After Short Stint

UK News
Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

BAD NOT MAD Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

Breaking News, Court News, UK News
Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

Mother Found Guilty of Poisoning Son in Billingham Court Verdict

Breaking News, Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

DEADLY DISPUTE Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

UK News
Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

Ben Wazabanga guilty of New Cross murder over business dispute

UK News
Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

POLICE APPEAL Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

UK News
Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

Leeds Police Seek Man Over Jewellery Robbery in Hunslet Park

UK News
Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

DRINK DRIVING Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

UK News
Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

Taunton Man Jailed for Drink Driving Wrong Way on A38 Dual Carriageway

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

BELFAST SEX ATTACK Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

UK News
Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

Syrian Teen Denied Bail Over Belfast Sexual Assault Case

UK News
Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

PHONE CALL Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

UK News
Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

Morley Man Jailed for Encouraging US Suicide in Disturbing Online Video Call

UK News
Four Palestine Action Activists Sentenced After £1m Bristol Raid

DOZEN ARRESTED Four Palestine Action Activists Sentenced After £1m Bristol Raid

UK News
Four Palestine Action Activists Sentenced After £1m Bristol Raid

Four Palestine Action Activists Sentenced After £1m Bristol Raid

UK News
Watch Live