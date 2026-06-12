A 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the neck in Brierfield near Nelson on Wood Street at 3:06pm. Lancashire Police responded to reports of the attack, deploying armed officers who arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. The teen’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Armed Police Response

Armed units quickly arrived at the scene following the Stabbing" href="https://uknip.co.uk/topic/stabbing/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing and arrested a man suspected of attempted murder. The swift intervention prevented further harm.

Victim’s Condition Stable

Initial medical assessments revealed that the teenage girl’s wound to the back of her neck is serious but not life-threatening, and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Community Safety Measures

Police acknowledged local concerns and confirmed extra patrols will remain in the area throughout the evening to reassure residents.

Witness Appeal

Detectives are urging anyone who saw the stabbing or has CCTV or doorbell footage from the incident to come forward and assist with ongoing enquiries.