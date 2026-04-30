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TERROR CHARGES South Norfolk Teen Charged with Terrorism and Explosives Offences

South Norfolk Teen Charged with Terrorism and Explosives Offences

A 17-year-old boy arrested in south Norfolk on 10 April 2023 has been charged with 16 offences, including terrorism and possession of explosive substances following a Counter Terrorism Policing london/">London investigation.

Wide Range Of Charges

The teenager faces charges spanning terrorism offences, possession and control of explosives, firearms offences, racially aggravated criminal damage, blackmail, and distribution of threatening material.

Details Of Allegations

  • Two counts of disseminating terrorist publications
  • Five counts related to explosive substances under the Explosives Substances Act 1883
  • One count of possessing information useful for committing terrorism
  • Two counts of distributing racially abusive flyers
  • One count of making indecent images of children
  • One count of possession of a homemade firearm without a certificate
  • One count each of criminal damage, including racially aggravated graffiti
  • Two counts of blackmail

Terrorism Investigation Focus

The offences allegedly occurred between April 2023 and April 2025 in the Norfolk area. Authorities state the case is connected to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism.

Next Court Appearance

The teenager is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 1 May, to face the charges.

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Topics :Crime

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