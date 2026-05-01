New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

From today, tenants in England’s private rental sector can legally request to keep pets without unfair refusal from landlords, under the new Renters Rights Act. This landmark legislation promises to transform pet ownership and ease pressure on animal centres facing capacity crises, says the RSPCA.

Historic Shift For Renters

Previously, landlords could impose blanket bans on pets without justification. The Renters’ Rights Act now requires landlords to consider pet requests reasonably, offering renters a real chance to own pets alongside their homes.

Rspca Faces Capacity Crisis

Animal centres operated by the RSPCA have been “full to bursting,” highlighting the need for more homes for pets. The new law is expected to increase pet adoption rates, providing relief to overcrowded shelters.

End Of Heartbreaking Surrenders

David Bowles, RSPCA Head of Public Affairs, said many tenants have had to choose between keeping their pets and securing housing. The law ends these painful trade-offs, allowing tenants to keep beloved animals without risking eviction.

Revolutionising Pet Ownership

By enabling more families to adopt pets legally, the Renters Rights Act aims to make pet ownership more accessible and rewarding across England. The RSPCA welcomes the legislation as a tool to create happier households and solve the rehoming crisis.