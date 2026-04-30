Film Student Finbar Sullivan Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill, London

A 21-year-old film student, Finbar Sullivan, was fatally stabbed during a violent attack at Primrose Hill, north London, on the evening of 7 April. Police responded after witnesses reported a fight involving several men, with multiple bystanders capturing the assault on their phones. Despite paramedics’ efforts, Sullivan died at the scene following repeated punches, kicks, and stab wounds.

Attack In Full View

Prosecutors told the Old Bailey that around seven men surrounded Mr Sullivan at approximately 6.40pm at the popular park. He was knocked to the ground, then punched, kicked, and stamped on while already wounded.

Accused Named In Court

Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27, allegedly punched, kicked, and stamped on Sullivan after he was down.

Ernest Boateng, 25, is accused of kicking Sullivan to the floor before the stabbing and continuing the assault.

Alexis Bidace, 25, reportedly punched and kicked Sullivan moments before the fatal stabbing.

Khalid Abdulqadir, 18, faces charges of grievous bodily harm, violent disorder, and knife possession linked to the incident.

Devastated Family Speaks

Sullivan’s father Christopher described his son as “the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy,” adding, “He can never be replaced.” The 65-year-old said his son was a dedicated filmmaker with no gang ties who spent most nights editing films at home.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The four men appeared via video link from prison, facing charges related to the killing. Ogunyankinnu, Boateng, and Bidace are charged with murder. Abdulqadir denies murder but faces other charges connected to the attack. Trial is scheduled to begin 5 January, with an upcoming plea and trial preparation hearing on 1 July.