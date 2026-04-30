Wrexham Man Jailed for Rape of Teen Girl After Night Out

A 24-year-old man from Manchester, Gift Oladele, has been sentenced to 25 years at Caernarfon Crown Court for the rape of a 19-year-old woman in Wrexham. The violent attack occurred on September 7 last year after the victim walked home alone following a night out. Oladele, currently of no fixed address, introduced himself to the woman and her friend in Wrexham city centre and insisted on escorting her home where he committed the offence on an isolated footpath near Mold Road.

Rape After Night Out

Gift Oladele approached the victim and her friend in the early hours before insisting on walking the woman home, falsely claiming their destinations aligned. Alone on a secluded path, Oladele violently raped the woman, later threatening her to stay silent and not report the attack.

Swift Police Action

Police arrested Oladele within hours of the attack. He denied the charges at trial, claiming the sex was consensual, but a jury at Mold Crown Court found him guilty in March. The conviction followed a thorough investigation by North Wales Police.

Harsh Sentence And Orders

On April 30, Oladele received 17 years in prison with an eight-year extended licence, a total sentence of 25 years, alongside an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a lifelong restraining order protecting the victim.

Previous Conviction And Deportation Appeal

Before this case, Oladele was jailed in 2022 for falsely imprisoning a woman in Manchester. The Home Office ordered his deportation in 2023, but Oladele successfully appealed, citing his right to family life in the UK. This appeal allowed him to remain in the country where he later committed the rape in Wrexham.