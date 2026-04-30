Drug Dealer Sentenced for Firearm and Drug Offences in Nottingham

Nottingham Police have sentenced 19-year-old Dante Shakespeare for possession of a firearm and multiple drug offences following a raid at his Bestwood flat on 8 March 2025. Detectives found a sawn-off bolt-action shotgun concealed in a holdall and linked the weapon to Shakespeare through forensic DNA evidence. The case highlights ongoing efforts to tackle illegal weapons and drug supply in Nottingham.

Weapons And Drugs Seized

Shakespeare was already under scrutiny after police discovered an unsheathed machete in a stopped vehicle in St Ann’s in June 2023. Investigations revealed he was trafficking heroin, cocaine, and cannabis from December 2022 to June 2023.

Multiple Offences Admitted

In February 2025, Shakespeare pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to possessing a firearm without a certificate, carrying a knife in public, and supplying Class A and B drugs, admitting involvement in serious criminal activity.

Police And Court Action

On 24 April 2025, Shakespeare was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in a young offenders’ institution at Nottingham Crown Court, underscoring the severity of his crimes and the judiciary’s commitment to curbing gun and drug offences.