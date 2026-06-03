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DEATH WISH Two Drivers Sentenced for Dangerous Racing on M2 Near Rochester

Two young men have been sentenced after being caught dangerously racing on the M2 motorway near Rochester on 15 September 2025. An unmarked police patrol followed the drivers as they sped between junctions 2 and 3, reaching speeds up to 120mph while weaving through traffic and using the hard shoulder. Both were charged with driving dangerously and illegal racing, raising serious road safety concerns.

High-speed Chase Recorded

The police documented an average speed of over 111mph along a mile-long stretch as the drivers accelerated from 90mph to 120mph. Reckless actions, including undertaking and rapid lane changes, prompted officers to intervene for public safety.

Offenders Named And Charged

Liam Gammon, 21, from Ashford, and Billy Little, 19, from Larkfield, faced charges of dangerous driving and participation in a public car race. Additionally, Little was charged for displaying an incorrectly printed number plate.

Sentenced At Thanet Magistrates Court

In April 2026, both men pleaded guilty. On 18 May 2026 at Thanet Magistrates’ Court, they were each handed 30-week suspended custodial sentences for 12 months, 18-month driving bans, 200 hours of unpaid work, £272 in costs, plus penalty points on their licences.

Police Issue Strong Warning

Inspector David Crompton stated: “Exceeding speed limits, especially to such dangerous levels, is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions. It’s fortunate these two didn’t cause serious harm to themselves or others. Their lengthy disqualification and suspended sentences should serve as a warning. Anyone considering similar behaviour needs to think about the impact on their lives and potential prison time if they reoffend.”

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